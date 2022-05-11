September 17, 1950 - April 26, 2022

Raymond G. Duray, 71, passed away in his home on April 26, 2022 in Bend. Raymond was born in Freeport, Illinois on September 17, 1950 to Victor and Genevieve Duray.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jon. He is survived by 3 sisters: Carol Foglesong (Charles) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Laura Edgcomb (Clayton) of Sycamore, Illinois and Alice Wagner (Richard) of San Diego, California. He is also survived by 2 nieces and 2 nephews. A private memorial service is planned. For more information go to Autumn Funerals’ website. Donations in Raymond’s name can be made to the American Heart Association.