Raymond Burr Jones

Raymond “Ray” Burr Jones was born in Yonkers, New York, in 1929 and was raised in the US and Canada. He passed away at home on July 12th, 2021, after a brief illness.
Following his graduation from Amherst in 1951 he enlisted in the US Navy, serving as a lieutenant aboard the USS Seminole, an amphibious cargo ship that operated in combat areas during the Korean War. Ray received an Honorable Discharge in 1955.
He married Delores “Laurie” Oberg in 1956 and became the owner-manager of Gillick Printing in Berkeley, California. Retiring after 30 years, Ray and Laurie moved to Bend, Oregon in 1990 and travelled the world until Laurie’s death from cancer in 2002. Ray remained in their home in his beloved Starwood, riding his bike (and later his trike) around the neighborhood, staying active in his community, and continuing to travel.
In addition to being an active member of Rotary since 1965, and volunteering and serving on the Board of Directors for the Redmond Community Concert Association for over 20 years, Ray was a charter member of the Central Oregon Chapter of the High Desert Harmoneers, founded in 1991. He was an active member of the Barbershop Harmony Society for over 50 years. He wrote and produced a number of Barbershop shows and was a member of six registered quartets. Singing and performing were his passion and he loved to encourage others to join Barbershop. He was an avid devotee of the Berkeley Repertory Theater and later the Cascades Theatrical Company in Bend.
Ray is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Ray loved Bend and was thankful until the end that he was in his home and with family at his final time.
A memorial service will be held next Spring in hopes that COVID restrictions ease. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Child Center in Bend, Ray’s favorite Rotary project in his over 55 years of Rotary Club service.