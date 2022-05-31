January 24, 1954 - May 22, 2022
Randall (Randy) Scott Schoning was born in Portland on January 24, 1954 to Robert and Barbara McCutcheon Schoning. He was the oldest of 4 boys. He grew up in Gladstone and had many happy childhood memories at the cabin in Vashon, Washington, where his family would go clamming and recreate together. Randy spent a couple of his high school years in Falls Church, Virginia before returning to Oregon. He graduated in 1976 from Oregon State University. He was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, which helped shape and give him brothers and friends for life.
He moved to Bend in 1977 and started a successful career as a real estate broker and an active investor who loved the “thrill of the deal”. He and his former wife, Lynn Edwards, opened Bend Property Management in the 1980’s, which they owned and operated for 10 years. He worked at several different real estate agencies over the last 40 years, winning numerous awards at the local, state and national level. He retired most recently from John L Scott Real Estate. Randy was an avid skier and golfer. He was a member of several country clubs, including PGA West in La Quinta, California, where he owned a home. Randy derived great pleasure from golfing with his dad, brothers (Kerry, Jim and Kip), best friend (David Gilbert), and especially his daughter, Tiffany. His love of golfing allowed him to participate in numerous tournaments and win multiple club championships.
Randy and his love of 17 years, Maureen Fletcher, would take vacations together, trips to the desert, go to estate sales and have happy hours on the deck. When Randy’s health declined, Maureen was by his side and cherished spending time together. He enjoyed going to garage sales with his brother, Kerry.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Robert Schoning, and his mother, Barbara McCutcheon Schoning. He is survived by his fiance, Maureen Fletcher of Bend, daughter, Tiffany Schoning of Bend, his brothers Kerry Schoning of Corvallis, Jim (Peggy) Schoning of Bend, and Kip (Michelle) Schoning of Corvallis. Randy passed peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, May 22, 2022. We want to say thank you to all the loyal caregivers and associates who helped him during his long journey with Parkinson’s Disease. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Resource of Oregon at www.parkinsonsresources.org. A celebration of life will be held at Bend Golf Club, 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend, OR on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 1:30-4:00p.m. Public is welcome to attend.