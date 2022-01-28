Sorry, an error occurred.
August 31, 1962 - January 25, 2022
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home
541-382-2471, NISWONGER-REYNOLDS.COM
Viewing: Friday, January 28th from 5-7pm
Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home
105 NW Irving Ave, Bend, OR 97701
Services: Saturday, January 29th at 11am
Journey Church Bend
61303 S Highway 97, Bend, OR 97702
This will be followed by a graveside service for those who would like to attend.
Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers:
Military Women's Memorial
200 N Glebe Rd, Suite 400
Arlington, VA 22203
White Dove Ministries
www.whitedoveministries.org
