August 31, 1962 - January 25, 2022

Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home

541-382-2471, NISWONGER-REYNOLDS.COM

Viewing: Friday, January 28th from 5-7pm

Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home

105 NW Irving Ave, Bend, OR 97701

Services: Saturday, January 29th at 11am

Journey Church Bend

61303 S Highway 97, Bend, OR 97702

This will be followed by a graveside service for those who would like to attend.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers:

Military Women's Memorial

200 N Glebe Rd, Suite 400

Arlington, VA 22203

White Dove Ministries

www.whitedoveministries.org