December 15, 1945 - September 7, 2022
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Randall L. Webster on Wednesday, September 7th, in Kansas City, Missouri.
His life began December 15, 1945, in Long Beach, California, one of three children born to Gilbert and Mary Webster. Most of his childhood was spent in San Francisco, California. After graduating from Washington High School, he went to college at San Jose State earning a bachelor's degree in Marketing.
After serving as an officer in the Navy for four years during the Vietnam War, some of it "in country," he received an honorable discharge as a Lieutenant. He returned to California where he earned an MBA from Long Beach State.
During his career in Marketing, working for companies including Nieman-Marcus and Bear Creek Corporation, he traveled all over the world. He was married three times, and his son, Christopher, was from his first marriage to Carol Bridges. His second marriage was to Annette Kahn, of Dallas, Texas. In 1998, he met Valorie Smith while living in Kansas City, Missouri, and this time he got it right. They were married at Lake Tahoe, California on September 8, 2003. For several years they worked as a sales team for The Gerson Company, making the move to Bend, Oregon in 2001.
A lover of the great outdoors, Randy was able to spend his retirement years exactly as he had imagined: as a resident of Bend, skiing Mt. Bachelor in winter, golfing, hiking, and fishing the rivers and streams of Deschutes County in summer, while playing racquetball and pickleball year-round. But, even in retirement, he continued to contribute to his community as a volunteer mediator, helping people find positive ways to resolve conflict, a role he enjoyed tremendously and at which he excelled.
Randy and Val had many adventures together traveling with friends and family in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean. Examples include a voyage on the Queen Mary, sailing in the Virgin Islands and the San Juan Islands, and touring aloft elephants in the jungles of Cambodia, just to name a few. Randy enjoyed music, particularly country music, appreciated fine art and authentic international cuisine. He was a man of intelligence and good humor, with a kind and generous heart, loyal, loving, and supportive to his family, stepfamily, and to the family he chose-his lifelong friends-all of whom will mourn him deeply. His wife and soulmate, Val, walked beside him every step of the way through the long course of his ordeal with Lewy Body and Parkinson's disease, sparing no effort to make his life as comfortable as possible. Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Levy, father, Gilbert Webster, stepfather, Gene Sacks, and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Webster. In addition to his wife, Valorie, and his son, Christopher, Randy is survived by his stepchildren Brad Scott and his wife, Marni, Jessica Horn; grandchildren, Alex, Jackson, Tyler, Ainsley, and CJ, as well as his beloved brother Roy Webster and Roy's wife Sandy. Randy also leaves many close friends who will never forget the rich experiences they shared.
