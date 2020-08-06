(Ralph) Loren Grassmueck
(Ralph) Loren Grassmueck passed away on July 23, 2020, in Bend, Oregon. Loren, 96, was a WWII Navy veteran, a business owner (Berry & Grassmueck music stores) and a manufacturer’s representative.
Loren’s real passions were fixing and building things and community service. Loren was an active member of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association in Pasadena, California, for many years. He earned a community service award for his handyman work for the elderly and disabled (most of whom were younger than he) in Apple Valley, California, where he lived in retirement.
Prior to moving to Bend, Loren and his wife, Diane would enjoy trips with their 5th wheel trailer, camping and fishing. Loren often went to meetings with the Bend Band of Brothers, and went to Washington, D.C.’s WWII Memorial on an Honor Flight with other veterans.
Loren is survived by a son, Michael Grassmueck; a daughter, Jeri Welbourn; as well as four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Loren was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Diane Beatrice Grassmueck.