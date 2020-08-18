Ralle Johnson, Jr. of Redmond, OR
Sept. 14, 1991 - July 28, 2020
Arrangements: Arrangement entrusted to Redmond Memorial Chapel. 541-548-3219. Please leave condolences at redmondmemorial.com
Services: No public services will be held.
