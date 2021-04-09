Phyllis Jean “Jeanie” Smith
November 9, 1951 - April 4, 2021
Former Redmond resident, Jeanie Smith, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 following a battle with cancer. She passed in Salem, Oregon in the care of her son.
Jeanie, named Phyllis Jean after her mother’s sister, was born November 9, 1951 in Grants Pass, Oregon where, even as a little girl, was hooked on riding and training horses. After graduating from high school in Grants Pass, she loaded up her horse and moved to Redmond so she could attend COCC in 1970-1971. She served as school class treasurer, and as a sophomore, was queen of the Central Oregon Community College Intercollegiate Rodeo.
Through a marriage and the birth of her son William “Billy” Beymer, she continued to pursue her horse dreams. Several horses came through their barn, but Cobra Chex seemed to have what it took. In 1981, she made a clean sweep at the 3rd Annual Northern States Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity in Walla Walla, Washington. News release: “Cobre Chex, ridden by Jeanie Beymer of Eagle Point, Oregon, defeated a field of 52 to place first in the Open division. This win also placed them first in the ladies division, first in the Amateur division, earned Cobre Chex the High-Point AQHA award and High-Point Northern States Horse.” They took home 2 trophy saddles, trophy buckles, bronzes, and a silver snaffle bit, along with cash prize money. Jeanie was the first woman to win the Snaffle Bit Futurity.
She trained reined cow horses for 9 years before concentrating on cutting horses. In 1992, riding Lena, she won the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Cutting Stakes Open Championship.
Along with training and showing cutting horses, Jeanie was also a National Cutting Horse Association Judge, and an equine consultant. She loved music and always looked forward to spending holidays with her family. She liked binge-watching old TV shows, eating popcorn at the movies, and swimming when time allowed.
Billy drove his mom to the Southern Oregon Cutting Horse Association cutting in Roseburg in March 2021. Jeanie rode Smart Little Diva in two classes. This would be her final cutting horse competition.
Jeanie is survived by her beloved son, Billy Beymer, her brother Vernon Smith and his wife Joie, of Portland, Oregon, and many long time friends throughout Oregon.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents Lewis “Bud” Smith and Arliss June Swisher Smith, and brother Ferrol Shane Smith. Ferrol, a Vietnam Army veteran, died during his tour of duty Jan 13, 1969 to March 27, 1969, evoking raw emotions for Jeanie her entire life. Her ashes will reside with family at Grants Pass Hillcrest Cemetery.
As a past feature writer, she once wrote, “Horses not only touch us with their spirit, but they allow us to accomplish amazing feats. The thrill of sliding forty feet on a reining horse, or controlling a cow with cat-like moves on a cutting horse, is a brief moment, experiencing freedom on earth - when horse and rider become one.”