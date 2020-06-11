Phillip Arthur Weimar
Phillip Arthur Weimar passed away in his home on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the age of 90 due to cancer. Phillip was preceded by his wife, Margery Marie (Hanson) Weimar on June 20, 2015 (the love of his life). Phil is survived by his daughters, Linda Weimar, Kathleen Crager and Sandy Hames, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Bob Weimar, Frances (“Bud”) Weimar and Frederick (“Fred”) Weimar (his sister, Delores having preceded him).
Phillip owned and operated “Phil’s Appliance” for more than a decade in Bend, Oregon, and was a Member of the Men’s Golf Club at The Greens and on a bowling league.
Phillip was born and grew up near Condon, Oregon. His grandfather, John Weimar, Sr. founded the Weimar Farm in Clem, Oregon in 1884 (which is still in existence today).
Phillip was respected and loved by many members in his community and will be sorely missed. He instilled in his daughters morals, laughter and a close bond, and encouraged all his children to follow their dreams. Because of the pandemic, a “Celebration of Life” party has been postponed indeﬁ nitely. All family and friends are invited to celebrate Phil’s life with photographs, videos, and history by forwarding them to family historian, Linda Weimar at 3003 SE Kingswood Ave., Hillsboro, Oregon, or email to: linda@weimarlaw.com.