Philip John Swee
December 30, 1961 - February 1, 2021
On February 1, 2021, Philip John Swee, of Redmond, passed away at the age of 59. Phil was born December 30, 1961 in Tyler, Minnesota. Phil married Susan Riddell and they had one daughter, Noelle Christine. For the last 10+ years, Phil was the owner/operator of Terrebonne Electric, which later changed its name to Redmond Electric. Phil was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, his mother, Bernadine, a brother David and a sister Cheryl. He is survived by his daughter Noelle Christine, his brother Robert and his sister Noelle Brigid, in addition to a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Life is being planned for June 26, 2021. Details will be made available at a later date.