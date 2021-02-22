Philip Alan Masteller
1981 - February 4, 2021
Philip Alan Masteller came into our world on a warm summer day in 1981. From his first breath, he was loved. He reciprocated by filling our lives with light, laughter, and joy. Phil never met a stranger, he could walk into a room and within minutes be the life of the party. Phil loved experiencing new things in new places, listening to new music, seeking out new food and new beverages. Phil’s passion for living life to its fullest found him driving through dusty canyons in his convertible, swinging in a hammock next to a river or floating down it in a tube; he loved mastering a mountain on a bike, or floating around the Puget Sound on a sailboat with good friends then he spent the cold winters sliding down a slope on a snowboard, and heading back up to do it again. Phil’s daughter Piper was the center of his world, her sparkle and playfulness will continue to remind us of his spirit and love of life and be a blessing to his loved ones.
Phil was taken from us on a snowy afternoon on highway 97 in Bend Oregon. Phil is survived by Piper, his father Craig, mother Susan, his girlfriend Kara, his sisters Jessica and Shawna, too many loving family members to list and so many friends, who became family. A celebration of his life (A “Philabration”) will be planned, when we can all safely travel to be with one another. Phil’s spirit of adventure will live on in every person who has known him; we will all remember to live life to its fullest - for Phil.