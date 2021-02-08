Peter Vincent Raasina
December 25, 1943 - January 30, 2021
Peter Vincent Raasina, 77, of Redmond, Oregon passed away on January 30, 2021 surrounded by his wife and all three of his daughters.
He was born to parents Peter Bruno and Evelyn Raasina on December 25, 1943 in Portland, Oregon.
Pete received his teaching certification from Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University) and dedicated over 50 years to the education and enrichment of the youth of Alaska, Washington and Oregon.
Pete never knew a stranger and made even the briefest of encounters feel like time spent with a lifelong friend. He had a laugh that lit up every room and an incredible wit that lifted every spirit.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, the love of his life, MaryAnn, daughters Ann (Ron) Umbarger, Lyndsey (Jacob) Arnold and Nicole (Matt ) Cuellar, sister Darlene (Pat) Ross, half-brother Bob Genoves and 8 cherished grandchildren.
Pete returned to the waiting arms of his son Peter Lee, parents Peter Bruno and Evelyn, stepfather Bob Slawson and sister Dianne Raasina.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date when all who love him can gather safely