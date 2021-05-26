Peter S. Ribble of Redmond, OR
December 1, 1951 - December 13, 2020
Services:
Memorial service June 5th at 1:00 at Sam Johnson Park, Redmond. Please park at Redmond HS on north end near the pool, cross the street, and take path to the park.
