Peter C. O’Reilly, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the age of 85. He was a true Renaissance man. Peter was born October 8, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Francis and Helen O’Reilly. After graduating from Fenwick High School, Peter attended The University of Notre Dame. Following graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. Peter trained as an aviator and piloted the A-4 Skyhawk with the VMA 224 Marine Attack Squadron, where among other things, he flew off aircraft carriers. Peter was stationed at Cherry Point, North Carolina where he met and married the love of his life, Bonnie Doyle in 1962.
After his term of service, Peter continued flying in the reserves and accepted a position as first officer with Pan American Airlines, ultimately flying Boeing747’s internationally. Peter and his family settled in Olympia, Washington in 1970.
It was there that Peter pursued many passions. He enjoyed cruising and racing his Tartan 42’ sailboat Pandemonium on the Puget Sound and in Canada. He competed in the Victoria-Maui International boat race multiple times. Peter completed several marathons and triathlons and took up the game of golf which became a lifelong passion.
Peter retired in 1997 as a Boeing 777 captain with United Airlines. Thereafter, he and Bonnie moved to Bend where Peter enjoyed horseback riding, search and rescue, mountain climbing and golf.
Peter and Bonnie purchased a winter home in Gold Canyon, AZ and moved there full time in 2019. Peter made many friends in life. He was very proud of his family and never missed a chance to remind them of that fact. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include: his wife of 60 years, Bonnie, sons Tim and Chris O’Reilly and daughter Sharon Heth.