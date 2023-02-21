October 10, 1937 - January 29, 2023

Peter C. O’Reilly, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the age of 85. He was a true Renaissance man. Peter was born October 8, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Francis and Helen O’Reilly. After graduating from Fenwick High School, Peter attended The University of Notre Dame. Following graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. Peter trained as an aviator and piloted the A-4 Skyhawk with the VMA 224 Marine Attack Squadron, where among other things, he flew off aircraft carriers. Peter was stationed at Cherry Point, North Carolina where he met and married the love of his life, Bonnie Doyle in 1962.