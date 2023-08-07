Pete Hester, aged 84, passed away on June 28th, 2023, at St. Charles Bend, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 7th, 1938, in North Carolina. While an only child, he was part of a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pete played football for Clemson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harland and Vivian “Cap” Irvin. In 1957, he made Oregon his home and began his electrical training at Kinzua Mill. In 1959, he married Jacqueline Stephens, and together they raised four sons. The family moved to Redmond in 1963. Pete worked as an Electrician for Chet’s Electric, where he later became an owner/partner with Mike Lantz. He also taught an Electrical Apprenticeship Class at COCC. In 1983, he began working at Bright Wood Corp in Madras as Director of Research & Development, where he retired in 2002. Throughout his life, many happy memories were made. He often shared stories of “Elk Camp,” where he hunted with his long-time friend O.L. Adams. They never missed a hunt for 21 years. Pete also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, golf, and traveling, especially snowbirding to Arizona each winter. Pete is survived by his wife Jackie of 64 years, his sons Brad (and Kelly), Todd (and Valerie) of Bend, OR, Tony (and Juli), and Mark (and Danielle) of Redmond, OR. He was lovingly known as “Pappy” to thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Family was the most important part of his life, and we will always remember his sense of humor and the twinkle in his blue eyes. A celebration of Pete’s life will be held October 14, 2023, at 11:30 am at VFW Hall, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond, OR. Light refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.