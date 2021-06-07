Penny Pinson
February 4, 1948 - May 15, 2021
Penny Lee (Running) Pinson, 73, passed away on May 15, 2021, at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon. Penny was born in Seattle, WA, on February 4, 1948, to Dorothy Annette (Huey) Running and William Arne Running. She grew up enjoying hiking and camping with her family around Puget Sound, Mt. Rainier, the Cascades, and the Olympics, and learned a love of the outdoors that stayed with her throughout her life.
She skied, swam, canoed, kayaked, backpacked on foot and on horseback, did yoga, read widely, and remembered everybody’s birthday. She never met a baby or a dog she didn’t want to hug. She loved to travel and visited as many places as she could manage- Australia, Cuba, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Italy, Austria, Norway, Antarctica.
She worked as a Registered Dietician and retired as the supervisor of the Women, Infants, and Children’s (WIC) clinics in Idaho Falls, Idaho, before she and her husband, Paul, moved to Bend in 2011 to be closer to family. She became a Master Gardner in Bend and belonged to the Central Oregon Mushroom Club.
Penny’s Christian faith was at the center of her life every day. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bend and the Centering Prayer group there.
Penny is survived by her husband, Paul Pinson, and beloved son, Josh (Amy) Bootz, brothers Steve (Connie) Running and Mark (Joey) Running, sister Debbie (Jim) Fields, Paul’s children Kathy (Jose) Pinson and Scott (Mercy) Pinson, grandchildren Eli, Brenden, Mia, and Ben, nieces and nephews Trina, Emily, Sydney, Rory, Colton, Tegan, Hessica, Carson, and Colin, a multitude of cousins across three generations, and many loving friends.