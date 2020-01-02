Penelope Anne Zeigler (Rockwell)

July 20, 1945 - November 13, 2019

Penny Zeigler passed suddenly in Bend, November 13, 2019. In life, she filled our hearts with an abundance of love, and filled our beings with joy and laughter. She was a loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her husband Robert Zeigler, her brother and sister in-law Archie (Skip) and Jenny Rockwell, grandchildren Brian Neely, Ashley Neely and Tressa Hogan, as well as her nieces, nephew and great-grandchildren.

In accordance to her wishes, Skip and Jenny Rockwell will host a celebration of life this coming Spring, in Burns OR.