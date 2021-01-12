Bailey, Peggy Jo died peacefully Monday, at the age of 77 in Bend, Oregon with her daughter Katie at her side and a rainbow in the sky. The cause of death was COVID.
Peggy lived an adventurous life and grew strong daughters. She took new paths in life quickly and determinedly with courage and was always quick with a smile. She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Born in Detroit, Peggy lived in Crystal Lake, Michigan and worked at her family’s burger drive-in. She attended one year of university in Michigan with hopes of studying art or nursing. But when her father got a job at Boeing, she had to quit school and follow her family west. She moved to Kirkland, Washington at age 19.
She then married and raised three daughters. After her divorce, she bravely took on the care of her daughters and worked nights as a waitress. She moved many times but always kept her girls within walking distance of their grandmother. She then moved to Duvall and apprenticed to become a florist. One day she took a call from a florist in Friday Harbor and the next week she moved to San Juan Island to work there. Peggy eventually opened her own flower shop and cafe. She packed her bags once again and moved back to Kirkland where she helped care for her first grandson, Tyler. Peggy then moved to Boston and Portland, Oregon helping care for Tyler while Katie attended medical school. Peggy continued to work as a nanny, caring for babies in Boston, Portland, Kirkland and finally Bend, Oregon.
She taught many mothers how to take care of their children and remained connected to these families. She loved her dog Willie Nelson and her grandchildren. She painted with her grandkids, walked with them at Compass Park in Bend, relished beating them at cribbage, and spent hours watching the Trailblazers with them. She enjoyed visiting the ocean and talking to friends and family early in the morning until late at night. She spent the last months of her life at Mt. Bachelor Assisted Living where she made many friends and contributed to the community by arranging flowers, tending the garden beds, exercising and being a shuffleboard whiz.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents Mary Bailey and William Bailey, her sisters Barbara Duerr, Pat Oberloier, Joan Barile, and Carol Garrett . She is survived by her sister Nancy Bailey and brother William Bailey, her daughters Shannon Shirvan (Ali), Nikki McClure (Jay T. Scott ), and Dr. Katie Richards (Chris), and her grandchildren, Tyler Whittier, Sara Shirvan, Leila Shirvan, Finn McClure, Amelia Richards, and Miles
Richards. Peggy also leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews as well as many lifelong friends. She also is survived by her beloved companion Willie Nelson, her labradoodle.
A celebration of her life will be held in the summer when family and friends can safely gather.