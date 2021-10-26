Peggy A. Stenkamp, born and raised in Medford, OR, passed away on October 18, 2021. She will be profoundly missed by her family, and by all those who were witnesses to her profound faith, devotion to her family, and her love of laughter.
Peggy was born on May 6, 1932, to Paul and Lorna McCurley. She was the youngest of four children. Growing up on a farm and losing her father at a young age, she learned the value of hard work and appreciation for daily blessings. She was also one of those rare people who truly believed that “all things work together for good to them that love the Lord, to them that are called according to His purpose.”
Peggy married Paul R. Stenkamp on September 22, 1956. Together they raised two children, son Patrick and daughter Sally, who passed away in 2020. They moved back to Bend, Oregon to enjoy retirement, where she found boundless pleasure in being in the great outdoors, riding horses, hiking, gardening, climbing Pilot Butte (“the Butte”), and serving in her local church. She was a faithful worshipper and contributor at the Foundry Church for at least 30 years. In 2016, Peggy moved to Houston, Texas, living with her son and enjoying the company of two granddaughters.
Peggy was a devoted wife, parent, and grandparent, always putti ng the needs of her family before her own. She was an amazing prayer warrior, literally down on her knees daily. Her strong faith in the salvation of Jesus Christ made her certain of life everlasting. We will see her again.
The family will remember her privately in the spring at Broken Top, the site of her favorite hike and also the yearly destination of Paul and Peggy to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sudan Interior Mission (SIM), Samaritan’s Purse or to the Foundry Church.