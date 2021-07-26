Pearline Beltram
December 2, 1919 - July 20, 2021
Centenarian Pearline Beltram passed away Tuesday evening in Bend - she was 101. She lived her final decade in assisted living, finally crossing over at Fox Hollow.
Born in 1919, near Broken Bow, Oklahoma to the proud parents of Marvin Harding Thomasson and Mary Elizabeth Macauley, she was the second of six children, all of whom preceded her into the afterlife. She stayed close with surviving sister-in-law, Dalphene Thomasson, who also recently passed.
Pearline attended schools in the Hatfield, Arkansas area, and spent early life in a number of Arkansas communities where her father worked in sawmills and logging. Her first “paying” job was as a cook and cleaner at Ellison’s Cafe and Boarding House in Mena, Arkansas. “The pay wasn’t much,” she recalled, “But I met a lot of great people.” Perhaps the greatest was a handsome young man named Joseph Beltram. Initially drawn by the way she cooked and looked, a lifelong bond and deep friendship quickly developed.
They married June 21, 1938 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Krebs, Oklahoma, and settled on a small farm near Richville. Pearline kept house while Joe made ends meet, and by May of 1939 started her new full-time job of raising four boys (James, then Alfred, Thomas, and Kevin in 1959.)
In 1946 they waved goodbye to “home” - as they would forever call it - loaded the boys, stacked every possession onto the bed of a 1937 Ford, and began the epic journey to Oregon, where Pearline’s parents needed support. History has painted these trips in nostalgic tones, but the reality was harsh, and after braving 2000 miles in the bed of a pickup, primitive roads and jeers from onlookers, the family had weathered an unforgettable passage.
Pearline and Joe created a new home in Prineville, where they hand built neighboring houses with Pearline’s parents. She was a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church from 1950 to 2008, active in the Altar Society and working on the annual Ham Dinner from its inception.
Always industrious, Pearline held several jobs outside the home, including head cook at Ochoco Grade School, running her own office cleaning business (assisted by her sons), and serving as a nurse’s aid in convalescent homes for a decade.
Pearline loved to knit, crochet, and quilt, and generously shared with family and friends. She and Joe lowered the trout population in Ochoco and Prineville reservoirs for years, until a rattlesnake encounter dampened enthusiasm. She canned fruits, jams and vegetables, and they cut, hauled and stacked their own firewood into their 80’s.
Their marriage stood the test of time and trials of life from 1938 until 2006, when Joe passed.
Pearline will be missed by her sons and daughters-in-law, James & Marlene Beltram (McMinnville, OR), Al & Rosanne Beltram (Albany, OR), Thomas & Beverly Beltram (Rio Vista, CA), and Kevin & Linda Beltram (Bend, OR). She was also very proud of her nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Pearline requested there be no funeral service. She will be laid quietly to rest at Juniper Haven, with family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to: St. Joseph’s Altar Society, 150 E. First Street, Prineville, OR 97754.