Pauline Joyce Fero of La Pine, OR
July 21, 1926 - July 17, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Fero family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook
Pauline Joyce Fero of La Pine, OR
July 21, 1926 - July 17, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Fero family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.