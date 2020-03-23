September 26, 1915 - February 1, 2020
Pauline was born the eldest of six siblings to Theodore J. and Gertrude Busch Primus on September 26, 1915 in Nez Perce, Idaho. Growing up in Idaho, she would often ride horses with her brother to St. Anthony’s Grade School. At age twelve, Pauline moved with her parents and their family to Independence, Oregon, where she attended Oak Point Grade School and later, Sacred Heart Academy in Salem, from which she graduated in 1933.
After high school, she attended Behenke-Walker Business School in Portland and went on to work at Pacific Tel. & Tel. Co. for seven years, five of which were spent as a service representative in the business office. Pauline married Morton H. Caine, a Portland architect, in 1940. They became the parents of William T. Caine in 1942 and Peter R. Caine in 1946, known as Bill and Bob respectively. Mort passed away in 1954. In 1956, Pauline married Stuart J. Shelk, a widower with two children - Stuart John Shelk Jr., age twelve (known as John), and Susan Mary Shelk, age six. Stuart, a lumberman, lived in Prineville where she joined him.
Pauline’s interests in life were her family, her faith, education, the arts, and her community. While her children were in school, Pauline participated as a leader in Camp Fire, Cub Scouts and as an adviser to youth groups at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. These were activities she much enjoyed. In addition to her youth work, she helped to develop art and music scholarship programs and worked on a variety of community projects. She started the first overnight graduation party at Crook County High School - a tradition that continues to this day - and organized the first annual National Honor Society Conference at Central Oregon Community College (then Central Oregon College), securing governor at the time, Mark Hatfield, as the keynote speaker. Pauline was recognized by both Central Oregon Community College and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council for her contributions to their organizations. She accepted the Oregon Arts Commission’s Governor’s Arts Award for her family in 1998. Pauline was recognized by March of Dimes with the White Rose Award: A Salute to Women of Achievement. Kiwanis Club of Prineville also honored her with their award for service to the community. These were recognitions she deeply appreciated.
Pauline loved to travel, and she and Stuart took many cruises all over the world. She was a voracious reader and always loved fine dining. Pauline also enjoyed many fun times with her ladies group, affectionately named the “GGs,” and their husbands. She never revealed what “GG” stood for, despite many queries from her children and grandchildren, to their ongoing frustration.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husbands, Mort and Stuart, her son, Bill, her brothers, Harold and Clarence Primus, and her sisters, Gerry Petersen and Dorris Gretz. She is survived by her brother, Dan Primus of Stayton, sons, Bob (Pam) Caineof Bend and John (Linda) Shelk of Powell Butte, as well as her daughter, Susan Fischer of Dothan, Alabama, and her grandchildren, Tim Caine, Brian Shelk, Clark Shelk, Anne M. Shelk, all of Bend, Stephanie Fischer of Washington D.C.,and Lisa Caine and Jordan Caine, both of Playa Del Rey, California. Many cherished nieces, nephews and dear friends also survive her.
She loved her family as well as the community in which she lived.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers, as well as Partners In Care Hospice, who helped keep Pauline happy and comfortable.
In lieu of flowers,memorial donations are welcome at: Central Oregon Community College Foundation, 2600 NW College Way Bend, OR 97703, or the charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held May 16th, 2pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bend, with a gathering to follow in celebration of Pauline’s life.
Please visit www.bendfuneralhomes.com to leave your special memories and to sign the online guest book.