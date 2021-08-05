Paulette Thompson- Reinhart of Bend, OR

June 29, 1934 - July 30, 2021

Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Services: A graveside service will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Pilot Butte Cemetery, Bend, OR. A celebration gathering will immediately follow at a family home.

Contributions may be made to:

Partners in Care Hospice 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR 97701.