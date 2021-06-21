Paula Biggs Hammond
January 20, 1944 - May 07, 2021
Paula Biggs Hammond, 77, of Bend Oregon, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021. Paula is survived by her brother Richard Biggs and wife Twyla of Bend, her son Chris Hammond, of Baltimore, and daughter Lisa Fulkerson and husband Gary of Bend. She is also survived by her grandchildren Miles Fulkerson, Max Fulkerson, Chance Fulkerson, Lily Hammond and Zoe Hammond. Paula was born in Oregon City, Oregon to Eunice and Paul Biggs on January 20, 1944. She graduated from Oregon City High School in 1962, received a BA in Education from the University of Oregon in 1965, and received her law degree at Lewis and Clark Law School in 1985. A loving presence in so many lives, Paula always offered a warm smile to those around her. She worked as an attorney at Standard Insurance Company in Portland. Later, she became a professor at Portland State University and various paralegal colleges. She enjoyed inspiring her students and finding different ways to engage with them. Paula had a love for traveling, photography, spiritual growth, and most especially, her friends and family.