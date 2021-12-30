I, his sweetheart wife of 41 years of marriage, write this obituary – because I loved and knew him best. He was dearly liked by all who knew him. He was of service to many with 51 years in AA, active in the Mormon church and therefore anyone needing help.
He grew up in the northern mountains of Bear Lake Utah through generations of ranching and as a young boy provided deer and fish to his family after his father was shot after coming home from World War II. A Medic in the Air Force, he was an excellent tool & Die Maker and an astute businessman. He enjoyed nature, all outdoor sports, knew all about guns and was a respected Scout Master. Paul was diligent in his spiritual practices.
Dying on Christmas day, he was preceded in death by his parents Delilah and Paul Hodges Sr., and his brother Bruce. He leaves behind two daughters, two sisters, two grandchildren, two nephews, one Sister-in-Law, his loyal cat Kitty and his beloved wife Lonni.
