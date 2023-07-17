Paul Lesher
March 28, 1924 - January 31, 2023
Paul Lesher, 98, passed away in Bend on January 31st, 2023. He led a full and varied life, with his first 12 years being spent on his parent’s homestead in Kit Carson County, Colorado as the next to youngest of nine children in his family. His parents were W.F. “Frank” Lesher and Susan Harriett Manges Lesher, both born in 1885. In 1936 he moved with his parents and about half of his siblings to Los Angeles County, California to escape drought and dust storms.
Singly, his parents operated two grocery stores and two service stations in Compton, Harbor City, Gardena and then back to Compton. During Paul’s Junior High and High School years, he worked in his parent’s businesses, finally operating a service station alone. He loved his first car, a 1929 black Model A Ford two-door sedan. The U.S. Army inducted Paul into its service in February 1943. Paul served as a radio operator and jeep driver during WWII in Europe with the 312th Combat Engineer Battalion, which was a part of the 87th Infantry Division. For heroic achievement, Paul was awarded a Bronze Star. After his discharge in December 1945, he returned to live with his parents in Grants Pass where he benefitted from the G.I. Bill to learn how to become a machinist in an engine rebuilding shop. Phyllis Moore from Grants Pass became his bride on May 17, 1947. They produced a son, Ronald Allen on July 18, 1950, and a daughter, Dana Marie on September 15, 1952. Paul and a partner opened an automotive repair shop, which he operated until he retired. After retirement Paul enjoyed owning partnership business adventures. One of those was a 40-foot fishing boat operation that demanded Paul and Phyllis to move to Coos Bay. The adventures of hunting, fishing and water skiing filled Paul’s life. He maintained a good home life for his children. Membership in service organizations were the Elks Lodge, the Masonic Lodge, and the Band of Brothers of Bend. After more than 50 years of marriage, Phyllis passed away on January 19, 1998, in Yuma, Arizona. Paul and Phyllis kept an RV in a park, yearround, for decades. Paul was well-known for his skill at shuffleboard.
On July 7, 2001, Paul married Augusta Rosella Albrecht Wick in the First Lutheran Church in Bend. Rosella’s parents were Emil Albrecht Jr and Fern Barker of Rolla, North Dakota. Paul and Rosella traveled the world extensively. They established their own annual migration, between their residences in Yuma, Arizona; Hayward, California; and Bend, Oregon. Paul had a good singing voice and was always ready to dance at the drop of a hat. He, with his neatly curled-up handlebar mustache and twinkling eyes, thoroughly enjoyed people.
Survived by wife, Rosella; children, Ronald (Laurie) and Dana (Rodney) Foshee, both of Grants Pass. Dana produced Paul's only grandchildren; Marcus Wade Foshee and Michael Chad Foshee. Also survived by his brother, Loren (Veneta) from Canby, Oregon; plus several nephews and a niece. Memorial service: 11am, Saturday July 15, 2023 at Grace First Lutheran Church in Bend, OR. Burial: 1pm, Tuesday July 18, 2023 Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.