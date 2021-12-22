Paul Edward Stanifer, 67, of Bend, OR passed away at his home, December 13th, 2021.
Born in Hamilton, Ohio, Paul is the son of the late John Coleman Stanifer and Evelyn Francis Stanifer.
Along with his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Berlyn, Joseph, and Howard, sisters, Barbara and Linda Faye.
Paul is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sandra, of 14 years, children, Michael (Rebecca), Thomas (Lisa), David (Jennifer), Cody, Courtney, Vincent (Tiff any), Jacklyn (Gage), Christopher (Jessica), grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Addison, Hailey, Chloé, and Ava, brother, William (Nancy) and a multitude of extended family and friends.
Paul dedicated 20 years, 2 months, 4 days (his words) to serving our country in the Army. He retired in April 1992 as a CW3 after spending many years in the Special Forces. Paul left his mark on many homes and businesses in Oregon while performing services as a general contractor. His work ethic and wisdom inspired all he touched. Paul’s incredible stories entertained all of who heard them.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Unlimited digital access
3 months for just $1
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content