August 28, 1954 - December 13, 2021

Paul Edward Stanifer, 67, of Bend, OR passed away at his home, December 13th, 2021.

Born in Hamilton, Ohio, Paul is the son of the late John Coleman Stanifer and Evelyn Francis Stanifer.

Along with his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Berlyn, Joseph, and Howard, sisters, Barbara and Linda Faye.

Paul is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sandra, of 14 years, children, Michael (Rebecca), Thomas (Lisa), David (Jennifer), Cody, Courtney, Vincent (Tiff any), Jacklyn (Gage), Christopher (Jessica), grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Addison, Hailey, Chloé, and Ava, brother, William (Nancy) and a multitude of extended family and friends.

Paul dedicated 20 years, 2 months, 4 days (his words) to serving our country in the Army. He retired in April 1992 as a CW3 after spending many years in the Special Forces. Paul left his mark on many homes and businesses in Oregon while performing services as a general contractor. His work ethic and wisdom inspired all he touched. Paul’s incredible stories entertained all of who heard them.

Paul will be missed by all who loved him.