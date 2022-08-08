Paul E Sobel
April, 1923 - July 29, 2022
Arrangements: Autumn Funeral
Services: Private memorial in late August
Contributions: Partners in Care/Hospice 2075 NE Wyatt Bend, Or 97701, Planned Parenthood Columbia/ Willamette, Environmental Defense Fund EDF
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life. Only $13 if you subscribe today. • Full digital access to all online content• Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE
— Jenny Smithers, Bend SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Sorry, an error occurred.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.