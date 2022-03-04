Pat Geary, a truly rugged American, passed away peacefully after a courageous batt le with Lou Gehrig’s Disease (ALS). Pat retired from law enforcement after 28 years of service and he and his beloved wife followed their love of country roads to Central Oregon. He spent his days fly fishing the Metolius, hunting pheasant and deer, playing soft ball in the local Bend senior league and volunteering with the Sisters Rodeo Association.
Pat is survived by his college sweetheart of 45 years, their two beautiful daughters and their families. The importance of “family first” was reflected in the love he had for his wife and daughters. He was a devoted public servant who influenced countless lives. He coached youth volleyball for over a decade and believed that love of sport built strong young adults able to take on the adversities of life. He is preceded in his passing by both parents and older brother. In addition to his wife and daughters, Pat is survived by his two sisters, sister-in-law, and parents-in-law. His family will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest with integrity, honesty and love beneath their family motto: “Lighten up and be a kid.”
A day of remembrance and storytelling will be held in the future in Central Oregon. Donations in honor of Pat’s life can be made to: