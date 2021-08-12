Sorry, an error occurred.
Patrick J. Hutton of Bend, OR
February 16, 1947 - August 4, 2021
Arrangements:
Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services:
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Pilot Butte Cemetery
