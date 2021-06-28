Patricia Perkins
May 27, 1939 - June 14, 2021
PERKINS, Patricia Belle, “Patty” (Olson), age 82 of Redmond, OR passed away peacefully with loved ones near on Monday June 14, 2021 after a courageous batt le with cancer.
Patty was born in Lake City MN to Martin and Stella Olson on May 27, 1939 and was the last child to join the family which included 4 sisters and 5 brothers.
On June 9, 1956 Patty married Thomas (Tom) Eugene Kane, they went on to have 4 children together, Anthony (Tony), Cynthia (Cindy), Sherry, and Kelly. Later Patty and Tom divorced and Tom passed away in February of 1973. Patty has a 5th child, Paul Hughes.
On June 6, 1973 Patty married Gary Russell Perkins. Patty loved to spend time with family, garden, travel and shop. Patty worked as a Manager in the resale clothing business until she retired in 1998 after Gary’s passing. In their 25 years together they welcomed 3 granddaughters, Britt any, Jamie and Heather and 4 grandsons Jacob, Brandon, Patrick and Bryan.
Patty was blessed with 13 great grandchildren, Hailey, Amelia, Sidney, Brayden, Jesse, Anthony, Alex, Isaac, Caitlin, MacKenna, Bryce, Jaxson and Elijah. She loved spending time with the kids and they loved their time with her. She will be deeply missed by everyone including the family dog Wally.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St Charles Foundation. A private celebration of life is planned for a later date. Services provided by Redmond Memorial Chapel, (541) 548-3219.