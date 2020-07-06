Patricia McKay Millette
March 17, 1929 - June 2, 2020
Patricia McKay Millette was born in Puyallup, WA, on March 17, 1929. She passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2020. Rollo, her beloved husband of 69 years quoted, “She was truly a one-of-a-kind Sweet Heart, Wife and a wonderful mother of our two children, Debra and David.”
The Millette’s, formally of Lake Oswego, OR, found their ‘forever” home in Sunriver and Bend, for the past 45 yrs.
Interior and architectural design, along with their three retail (gourmet kitchen) stores were Pat’s creative passions. All who knew her … loved her! Oh, and not to mention … she was famous for making a GREAT martini! She will be greatly missed.