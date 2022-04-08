February 23, 1933 - March 7, 2022

Patricia Mae (Fulton) Welk passed away in The Dalles, on March 7, 2022. She was 89.

Pat or Patsy as she was known to her oldest friends was born on February 23, 1933, in Portland.

Her parents were John and Mae Fulton. She was the granddaughter of David and Lulu B. Fulton and the great-granddaughter of Colonel James and Priscilla Fulton, very early settlers of Sherman County. In her childhood, she went to school in both Portland

and Newberg. She and her parents moved to the family farm outside of Wasco where she attended high school for 1 year. She finished high school in The Dalles,

graduating in 1951.After high school, she met and married Pete Welk. Pete and Pat lived in Beaverton until they both retired. After retiring, they spent many happy years living in Sunriver and Bend. At the time of Pete’s passing in 2013, they had been married for 62 years. Pat loved to travel and she was well-known for her gourmet cooking and hand-dipped chocolate making. She always kept a beautiful home and loved to entertain her many friends in Sunriver and Bend. Pat is survived by her daughter, Christine. Memorial Contributions may be made to:

The Shennan County Historical Society (PO Box 173 Moro, Oregon 97039) or The Wasco Cemetery Association (PO Box 155, Wasco,

Oregon 97065).

for the family.