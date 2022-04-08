Patricia Mae (Fulton) Welk passed away in The Dalles, on March 7, 2022. She was 89.
Pat or Patsy as she was known to her oldest friends was born on February 23, 1933, in Portland.
Her parents were John and Mae Fulton. She was the granddaughter of David and Lulu B. Fulton and the great-granddaughter of Colonel James and Priscilla Fulton, very early settlers of Sherman County. In her childhood, she went to school in both Portland
and Newberg. She and her parents moved to the family farm outside of Wasco where she attended high school for 1 year. She finished high school in The Dalles,
graduating in 1951.After high school, she met and married Pete Welk. Pete and Pat lived in Beaverton until they both retired. After retiring, they spent many happy years living in Sunriver and Bend. At the time of Pete’s passing in 2013, they had been married for 62 years. Pat loved to travel and she was well-known for her gourmet cooking and hand-dipped chocolate making. She always kept a beautiful home and loved to entertain her many friends in Sunriver and Bend. Pat is survived by her daughter, Christine. Memorial Contributions may be made to:
The Shennan County Historical Society (PO Box 173 Moro, Oregon 97039) or The Wasco Cemetery Association (PO Box 155, Wasco,
Oregon 97065).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River,
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.