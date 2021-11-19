Patricia Lane Harlow

Patricia Lane was born on April 9, 1929, to Harry L. and Claire Flury Lane and grew up in Teaneck, NJ. She graduated from Teaneck High School in 1947 and from Lasell Jr. College in Newton, MA in 1949 with an Associate Degree in the Secretarial Curriculum. She was Secretary to the Advertising Manager of Huffman & Boyle Furniture Company when she married David Harlow in 1950 and in 1952 she left to care for her children.
Dave and Pat lived in Bergen County, NJ until 1961 when they moved to Lake Valhalla in Morris County, NJ where they raised their family and lived for thirty years. They greatly enjoyed this sociable lake community and made many life-long friends. In 1992 they moved further west to Panther Valley in Hackettstown, NJ.
In 1971 Pat returned to secretarial work part-time and then full-time for International Paper Company in Whippany, NJ. Eventually, she became a TEMP to gain the freedom to travel with Dave and to take summers off and in 1985, at age 56, she retired.
On a trip to Arizona, Pat and Dave fell in love with it and in 1988 built a home in Tucson. For years they drove with their dog across the country from NJ to vacation there and in 2002 they made it their permanent residence. They traveled abroad extensively to Israel, Africa, the Bahamas, the Caribbean Islands, and for river cruises in Europe and Russia.
In 2015, after her husband’s passing, Pat moved to Touchmark in Bend, OR to be near her daughter Jane. Pat really enjoyed living in Bend, and being part of the Touchmark community, where she made many friends. She was able to spend lots of time with Jane and had many wonderful visits from her family.
Pat loved trees, the Jersey Shore, Impressionist art, hiking with her dog, writing letters, automobile trips, and traveling everywhere. But most of all she loved her husband Dave, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy.
Pat is survived by her son Ivan Harlow, her son David Harlow, daughter Jane (Harlow) Dalton, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren
