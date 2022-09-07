Patricia Anderes was born in San Francisco in 1932 and died in Oregon in July 2022 at age 90 years. The main places she lived during her life were San Anselmo, Wilsonia, and Reedley in California and then in Roseburg and Sunriver in Oregon.
Pat and Andy Anderes were married 55 years, until Andy's death in 2008. They met while working at the Sugar Bowl Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe. Skiing was a lifelong avocation for both of them and they encouraged and supported skiing and ski racing for their children and grandchildren.
Pat was primarily a homemaker, and occasional troublemaker according to her children, and she was a part owner of an art gallery and framing business in Roseburg. She took the homemaker role seriously and was a 4-H community leader and president of the local hospital auxiliary. She tried her hand at many crafts in the 1960s and 70s, but what stayed with her was knitting, gardening, cooking for a crowd, and preserving produce during summers for winter use. She began knitting at about age five in the Brownies and continued through her life-her sweaters were gorgeous.
She was an avid traveler. She traveled extensively with Andy and friends to Europe, Argentina, Mexico, and New Zealand, Canada, as well as throughout the American West. Her favorite destination was Ireland where she traveled on multiple trips.
Pat loved the mountains and the desert. The family spent summers in Wilsonia, an inholding in Kings Canyon National Park that is about 2 miles from the famous General Grant Tree. After moving to Oregon, she spent time enjoying the Cascades and eventually moved to the Sunriver area from Roseburg. She lived in a log home for 22 years that she and Andy designed and built from logs hand-picked and harvested from a tree farm that they owned. Her get-away in recent years was to Summer Lake in the Oregon Outback.
She is survived by five children: Susan (John), Frank, Mary (Dennis), Paul (Kelly), and Jeanne (Scott). She had 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Celebration of Life is being planned for October 1st in the Sunriver area.
Donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers are appreciated.