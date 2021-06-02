Pat Madden of Redmond, OR
April 12, 1953 - April 18, 2021
Services:
Memorial will be held at City Center Foursquare Church 549 SW 8th St. in Redmond, Saturday June 5, 11:00am. All are welcome to attend.
Contributions may be made to:
Prison Pet Partnership, 9601 Bujacich Road NW, Gig Harbor, Washington 98332 or locally to Pals with Paws, P. O. Box #995. Redmond, OR 97756. Both organizations contributed to Pat’s ability to live fully in his community providing for his canine partners and their supports.