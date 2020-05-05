Pastor John Moore of Bend, OR
July 21, 1924 - Apr. 24, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Moore family.
Services: Due to Covid – 19 Restrictions, no public Services will be held. John will be laid to rest in a private Casketed Graveside Service at Pilot Butte Cemetery in Bend.
Contributions may be made to: Partners In Care: www.partnersbend.org 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend Oregon 97701 541-382-5882