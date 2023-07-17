Pamela Hately Williams
March 13, 1948 - May 14, 2023
Pamela passed away at home in her sleep after dealing with multiple long-term medical issues at the age of 74. She was born in Carmel California to Arthur Hately and Joan Hately (Loop). She grew up on her grandparents’ property in Pebble Beach California which was fortunately only a block away from the equestrian center. As soon as she was able, she began riding thoroughbreds and competing in hunter-jumper competitions, winning many ribbons along the way. Her formative schooling was at the Santa Catalina School for Girls in Monterey, Calif. After graduating she moved on to college where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University. She married soon thereafter and moved to the East Coast, living in Massachusetts and Florida. While in the East she attained a commercial glider plane license and gave thrill rides to the public. One of her favorite stories was when a gentleman asked during the final approach “Hey lady are we going to make it” to which she replied, “I hope so we only have one chance”. After a divorce, she decided to move back West and ended up in Sun Valley, Idaho where she began her banking career with First Interstate Bank. She built a log home, skied on only bluebird days, and was reintroduced to horses only this time it was quarter horses bred for cutting competitions. After 8 years it was time to move on and she transferred to Portland, Oregon. While there she met her husband-to-be and bought her first cutting horse. She wanted to have her own place to live and board her horses, so she bought a small ranch in Tumalo just west of Bend. She and her husband spent nearly 16 years Improving the ranch, building a new home, raising orchard grass, raising horses, and attending cutting horse competitions in the West including Oregon, Washington, Canada, Utah, and Northern California. After retiring from the horse world, they moved to Bend Proper. She enjoyed skiing, golf, playing Pitch & Canasta with dear friends, and international travel there. She is survived by her husband, Gardner Williams two sisters, Barbara Dupont and Sheila Thornley, and one brother, Johnathan Hately. Her other brother, Sam Hately predeceased her. She is further survived by three nieces, Hester Ware, Marisa Douglas, and Francesca Thornley, two nephews Bain Smith and Rory Smith, and several grandnieces and nephews. Her smile and infectious laugh shall be sorely missed.
Please consider any donations to Equine Out Reach. www.equineoutreach.org
A celebration of life shall be held at Broken Top Golf Club on Monday, July 24th from 1-3 pm.