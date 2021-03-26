Owen Smith
October 6, 1943 - January 8, 2021
Owen Smith (78) passed away on January 8, 2021 in Bend, Oregon. Owen was born in Glendale, California, and moved to Oregon in 1979. He loved camping and fly fishing as well as working in Sport Fishing in San Diego. He worked on the ship ‘BettyLou’ and worked for Frito-Lay in both San Diego and Bend. His love of antiques led to owning a restoration business in Baker City and Bend. He is survived by his partner Jan Curry and her family, his ex-wife Jane and their two wonderful children, Laura McClain and Jeremy Smith, as well as his two grandchildren, Jack and May