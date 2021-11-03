Owen Francis Larkin

Owen was born on June 21,1933 in Watsonville, CA. He was the eldest of two sons born to Frank and Edith (Krikac) Larkin. He was raised there and attended Watsonville High School graduating in 1951. After one year at Salinas College, he enlisted with the United States Air Force and spent most of his next four years in Germany. After his tour of duty, he came home to California and completed his Associates Degree at Salinas College and married Joanne (Ribaudo) Larkin. They had five children, Lynn, Steve, Diane, Julie, and Lisa.
Owen, with his brother Dean and father Frank, opened the doors of Larkin Tractor Co. in 1960, a thriving farm equipment business in the Salinas Valley. Together they started a small cattle breeding operation, Larkin Polled Herefords, which would become a catalyst for the Larkin families to move to Oregon in 1971. They purchased another Ford/New Holland tractor dealership operating as Larkin Tractor in Redmond, OR and a ranch in Tumalo for the cattle operation.
In 1976 Owen started another farm equipment business in Terrebonne, OR, Deschutes Valley Equipment. He owned and operated there until his retirement at the age of 80.
In 1998 he married Rebecca (Frey) Larkin mother of three children, Sherry, Tami and Jason Herman.
He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, and a past Rotarian.
He enjoyed Sunday dinners with family and friends. Many family visits to Hawaii, annual fishing trips to Mexico, and Elk hunting with his close friends for many years. He was a devoted father, brother, uncle and husband.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca, daughters Lynn Larkin Farrell, Diane Burroughs, Julie Larkin Ohngren, Lisa Larkin, and son Steven Larkin. Granddaughters Janessa Ramp, Ashley Boatman and Audrey Bork. And 3 great grandchildren, Kaidyn, Kylar, and Jace Boatman. Stepchildren, Tami Lee, Sherry Doggett and Jason Herman. Sister-in-law, Patricia (Matus) Larkin, Nephews, Timothy Larkin, Kenneth Larkin, Jeffrey Larkin, nieces, Laurie Boyd, and Cheri Trowbridge, their children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edith (Krikac) and Frank Larkin, and brother Dean Larkin.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St Jude’s Hospital for Children.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am Thursday, November 4th at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Redmond, OR. Redmond Memorial Chapel 541-548-3219 for information.