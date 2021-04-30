Opal I. Wonser of Bend, OR
Aug 1, 1936 - April 26, 2021
Arrangements:
Autumn Funerals, Bend 541-318-0842 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services:
Graveside services will be held on Tue., May 4 at 1 PM at Pilot Butte Cemetery, Bend
