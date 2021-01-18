Olivia R. Ramirez-Bushnell died on January 5, 2021 from complications of breast cancer and COVID-19 in Las Vegas, NV. Born in San Bernardino, CA, on June 6, 1945, the fourth of seven children born to Anthony (Clark) Ramirez and Magdalena Camarena Ramirez. She grew up in Colton, CA, graduating from Colton High School and attending Valley College before becoming a licensed cosmetologist in California. Her daughter Olivia Salazar was born in California in 1966. After moving to Bend, Oregon in 1973 with her then husband, their son Jeremy Pires was born in 1975.
She worked as a server, hair stylist, manufacturing employee, and purchasing agent for Willamette Industries in Bend, OR, and Weyerhaeuser in Cottage Grove, OR, for a combined 26 years. In her last years before retirement, she was the hair stylist for several assisted living facilities in Eugene, OR. It gave her great pleasure to see the joy that she brought to the residents as she styled their hair each week.
Olivia married Terry Bushnell on June 17, 2000 in Las Vegas, NV and moved with him to Springfield, OR, in 2001, where they finished out their careers. Upon retirement in 2014, they moved to Las Vegas. She was diagnosed with breast cancer at that time and began her fight against the disease. In January 2020, the cancer had returned and with a vengeance.
Everyone knew Olivia as a fun and vivacious personality, devout, honest, a relentless bargainer, hard working and not afraid to speak her mind. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses she greatly enjoyed volunteering many hours a month in her ministry work. She also enjoyed going to University of Oregon Duck games, concerts, musicals, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Olivia was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband Terry Bushnell, daughter Olivia Salazar, son Jeremy Pires, stepsons Spencer and Taylor Bushnell, brothers Rudy (Mary), Ruben (Julie), Robert (Lupita), and sisters Sylvia [Bonnie] Chavez (Jim), Linda Edwards (Steve) and Norma Urban (Terry); and many nieces and nephews. Four grandchildren, Evan Salazar, Elijah Holman, Odin Bushnell, Skadi Bushnell, three great-grandchildren Cole, Kaj, and Harley