Oeyvind “Ovey” Clark Summers of Bend, OR
Mar. 30, 1942 - June 14, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family - (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook. com/deschutesmemorial.
Services: Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 60800 Tekampe Rd., Bend, OR 97702. The service will be livestreamed on zoomvideo/ audio. For video the ID # is 6549952049 and the password is summers. For audio the phone number is 253-215-8782, the ID # is 6549952049 and the password is 773725.
Contributions may be made to: Memorial Contributions may be made in Ovey’s name to the church.