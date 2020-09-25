Odilon Cortez of Bend, OR
Aug. 31, 1959 - Sept. 18, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds. com
Services: Semi-Public limited. Viewing: Monday 09/28/2020 3-6pm at Niswonger-Reynolds Chapel, 105 NW Irving Ave. Bend Or. 97703 Catholic Funeral Mass Tuesday 09/29/2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 2450 NE 27th St, Bend, OR 97701 at 11:00am Followed by Graveside Committal Tuesday 09/29/2020 12:30pm at Greenwood
Cemetery.