Norman Wesley Mollerup passed away July 20, 2021, in Bend, Oregon. He was born December 14, 1941, to Mildred and Wesley Mollerup in Pacific Grove, California. His family moved to Utah where Norm spent his childhood. He graduated from Olympus High School and earned a degree in Spanish from the University of Utah.
Norm married Lynette Cutts in 1964. Their daughter, Heidi, was born in 1965 and their son, Jared, was born in 1970. Jared preceded Norm in death in 1986. He and Lynette were later divorced. Norm then met and married J.K (Jinks) Snow.
Norm became an FBI agent and was assigned to New York City. Since Norm spoke fluent Spanish, it was not surprising that he was transferred to Puerto Rico. Following a three-year tour there, he was assigned to Monterey County, California. After serving in Pacific Grove for three years, he was transferred to Eugene, Oregon. After 23 years of service with the Bureau, he retired and worked for the Washington State Department of Ecology. After another retirement from the State Ecology Department, he and Jinks enjoyed ‘snow birding’ between Green Valley, Arizona and Bend, Oregon. They enjoyed this lifestyle for thirteen years. They then settled in Central Oregon full time.
Norm is survived by his wife, Jinks, daughter Heidi (Don), sisters Ann (Brian), Susan (John), Janice (Charlie) and brother Richard (Charlotte).