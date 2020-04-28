Norman Everett Rife of Prineville, OR
Oct. 12, 1925 - Apr. 21, 2020
Services: No services at this time.
Contributions may be made to: Adventist Health Hospice PO Box 188, Tillamook, OR 97141
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news from our newsroom
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Get information on healthcare and healthy living in Central and Eastern Oregon
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox