Norman Allen Noble, 53, of Bend, OR passed away at his home on November 30, 2020. He was born to Jerry and Karla Noble in Hayward, CA in 1967.
Norm was a custom cabinet maker and owned his own contracting business. When he wasn’t working he loved to fish bass with his family or hunt in the forests and deserts of Oregon that he loved so much. He geocached all over Oregon, California, Washington, and even Alaska and Texas. Although he lost his legs to diabetes, he enjoyed riding his Harley and was a fierce supporter of people with disabilities to live their lives without fear.
He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Noble of Bend. He was survived by his mother Karla Noble of Bend; his wife Lor’e Noble of Bend; his son Cody Noble of Klamath Falls; his sister Linda Thomas of Redmond; and grandson Vincent Noble of Klamath Falls.
There will be no services.