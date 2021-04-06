Norma Wells-Young
February 26, 1939 - February 15, 2021
Norma Wells-Young, 82, passed away February 15th in Middleburg Florida. She was born in Plano, Texas on Feb. 26, 1939 and graduated from North Texas State University & had a career in finance as well as being an educator for the deaf. She finished her career as an education specialist in the California penal system.
Norma was an avid quilter, dedicating much of her time and resources making quilts for the chemo patients at St. Charles Hospital as well as a great many quilts for the Mt. Bachelor community quilt program. She also made many Quilts of Valor.
Norma is survived by the entire Young family as well as her many friends.