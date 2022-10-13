Norma Linehan of Bend, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Norma courageously fought cancer for 21 months. She was 67 years young and strong of spirit. She loved passionately and was greatly loved. She was generous to a fault. Her greatest loves were her husband Robert, and sons, Kyle and Eric and her grandson, Landon. She was a faithful friend and sister and a loving and selfless daughter. She was the caregiver to her mother in her mother’s last 10 years all the while reveling in the joy of caring for her grandson.
Born and raised in San Diego, California, Norma grew up with a love of the ocean. This love later extended to the beautiful Oregon Coast. As a child, she and her father shared a passion for baseball and football, and together they cheered on their favorite teams at professional games. Later they, together with her husband Robert, cheered on their sons as they played their favorite sport. She herself played softball and “Over The Line” with the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club. She was an avid skier. It was on a ski weekend at Mammoth Mountain in 1983 that she met the love of her life - her husband, Robert. They were married the next year and spent 38 wonderful years together raising two amazing sons.
Norma’s priority in life was her family. With the arrival of her children, she left her job with the San Diego Superior Courts to raise her boys. In 1993, Norma and Robert moved to Bend where they and their two sons have resided for nearly 30 years. Norma was an active volunteer in their boys’ schools for many years, filling the gaps as a much needed and valued member of the boys’ schools. RVing was Norma’s favorite pastime. She enjoyed visiting friends and family, as well as spending time at California beaches and the Oregon Coast. She maintained friendships that span over 60 years and close contact with her much loved family in Washington, California, Texas, and Norway.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents Roberto and Rosario Garcia. She is survived by her husband, Robert, son Kyle, son Eric and his wife Kimberlee, her grandson Landon, her sister Irma Wilson of Seattle and many beloved nephews and nieces. Norma was very loved and will be missed greatly. Her spirit was strong and although her body succumbed to an insidious disease, her love of life and her fighting spirit will be remembered and passed down to the next generation.
A Celebration of Norma’s Life will be held on October 29, 2022 at the Hollinshead Barn, 1235 NE Jones Road in Bend. For the purpose of catering and for the time of the celebration, friends may kindly call or text Annette @ (541) 815-3443 to RSVP by Sunday, October 23.