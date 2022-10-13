January 12, 1955 - September 8, 2022

Norma Linehan of Bend, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Norma courageously fought cancer for 21 months. She was 67 years young and strong of spirit. She loved passionately and was greatly loved. She was generous to a fault. Her greatest loves were her husband Robert, and sons, Kyle and Eric and her grandson, Landon. She was a faithful friend and sister and a loving and selfless daughter. She was the caregiver to her mother in her mother’s last 10 years all the while reveling in the joy of caring for her grandson.