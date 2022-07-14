April 13, 1996 - June 30, 2022
Nicklas Quinn Hjelm, you said Goodbye to us far too early. So many hearts are broken. Nick passed away on June 30, 2022, at the age of 26. He died from a Pulmonary Embolism secondary to contracting Covid 19. He was living and working in Boise at the time.
Nick was born in N. Idaho on April 13, 1996, to Meg Quinn and Mats Hjelm. He spent most of his life in Bend, Oregon, but also lived in Spokane and Eugene. Nick carried happiness that was contagious, a love that was powerful, and a smile that lit up the room. A warm embrace from him with those long arms would make any day better. His outlook on life was beyond admirable. He was truly interested in other people, and animals, and possessed compassion and kindness. Nick inherited the fighting spirit of the Irish, mixed with the calm, cool demeanor of the Swedes. He knew how to work hard and didn't need to be asked to pitch in. He embraced most sports and was always up for a new adventure whether skiing, biking, hiking with the dog, running, playing golf, or jumping off a cliff. He especially loved playing Varsity Football and Basketball at Mountain View High School, where many good friendships were made. The Pole Pedal Paddle plans for next year had already begun!
Nick met his soul mate, Kassidy Sherman, while they were in High School, and they have been together ever since. Nick and Kassidy became engaged one year ago and loved each other very much. Having children was on the horizon but the 4-legged variety came first, in their dog, Bear.
Nick loved his early years at Highland Elementary in Bend, and Cataldo Catholic School in Spokane. Lifelong friendships were built early, and he had a large circle of friends and family. He graduated from Mountain View High School in Bend. Nick went on to the University of Oregon and received his bachelor's degree in Business, with a focus on Finance. For the last 3 years, he was very happy working at Guidant Financial and recently became a Business Valuation Consultant. He met each new challenge they gave him with enthusiasm and intelligence.
Nick is survived by his fiancee, Kassidy Sherman, mother, Meg Quinn, father, Mats Hjelm (in Sweden), his siblings Amelia, Eskil, and Kaisa Hjelm (in Sweden), and his grandfather, Jack Quinn. He has many beloved aunts and uncles in the US, Austria, and Sweden. He has twelve cousins with whom he loved to spend time. He was also close with his "sort of Dad", Mike Hulsey.
Nick was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Patricia "Tutu" Quinn and Elsa Hjelm, and grandfather, Olof Hjelm. He recently lost 2 of his uncles, Brian Quinn and Ken Hudson, and just a week before his death, his aunt, Maureen Quinn Hammond.
There will be an outdoor Celebration of Life for Nick on Friday, July 29th, at 4 PM. It will be at 928 NW Chelsea Loop, Bend (RC Crum Park). Due to limited parking, please consider Shuttle Service from the Riverhouse Convention Center upper parking lot beginning at 3:00 PM. Please try to be safe regarding Covid 19 precautions.
We will all miss him dearly.